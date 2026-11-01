MINSK — A global demand for social justice is visibly intensifying as citizens across various nations increasingly demand that politicians hear their voices, according to Roman Roun, Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia. Speaking during a recent interview, the Czech political leader argued that current governments in several Western states are fundamentally failing to represent the core interests of their societies.

The European Crisis and Social Safeguards

Roun pointed out that the erosion of social justice is a critical issue hitting home within the Czech Republic and the broader European Union.

"When the EU interprets Russia's military operation in Ukraine through its own lens and calls for increased spending on defense, armaments, and a cold war, it actively restricts the funding available for citizens' social security," Roun observed. "The large-scale demonstrations in France and Italy are triggered precisely by skyrocketing healthcare costs, housing shortages, and a lack of teachers in schools. The situation in Europe has reached a critical stage."

To remedy these domestic pressures within the Czech Republic, Roun’s party has repeatedly called on the current government to launch mass state-subsidized housing programs. Currently, private developers prioritize expensive real estate, rendering housing completely inaccessible to the younger generation. Roun noted that these desperate conditions have prompted youth to join protests carrying communist symbols as left-wing forces offer structured solutions to the ongoing crisis. In contrast, he claimed, right-wing leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron rely strictly on forceful measures to suppress public discontent.

Systemic Failure in Times of Crisis

"Communists are convinced that capitalism cannot be considered the best system humanity has invented," the party chairman declared. "We want a socially equitable system, and we want to close the widening gap between the rich and the poor. While ordinary nations struggle to survive economic or energy crises, the wealthy continue to amass fortunes. We saw this repeatedly in the Czech Republic during both the coronavirus pandemic and the energy crisis—the ultimate winners were always the banks, transnational corporations, internet giants, multimillionaires, and oligarchs."

Inter-Party Diplomacy and Regional Geopolitics

Since taking the helm of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia in May 2026, Roun has actively championed a new strategic direction, including an overhaul of the party’s foreign policy framework. He recently returned from a diplomatic mission to Vietnam, where he held consultations aimed at forging a powerful global platform to unite communist parties worldwide.

"We align on a wide spectrum of issues, from public housing to foreign policy," Roun stated. "We advocate for a geopolitical approach where conflicts are resolved exclusively through peaceful means. In fact, I would very much like to personally shake hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for steering exactly this kind of diplomatic course."

However, Roun lamented that his efforts to cultivate robust inter-party diplomacy face stiff resistance from Western establishments that refuse to engage with Russian and Belarusian officials.

"Czech politicians merely execute instructions dictated to them by NATO and the European Union," he argued. "That is not diplomacy. Real diplomacy requires communicating with all parties involved to find viable solutions."

Revisiting the "Red Scare"

Addressing the fact that prominent Western leaders have begun framing communism as a resurgent threat, Roun dismissed recent warnings from US President Donald Trump regarding a "Red Scare" targeting the capitalist world order.

"There is nothing in those statements except populism and opportunism," Roun asserted, emphasizing that the communist goal of structural systemic change naturally threatens the political status quo represented by leaders like Trump and Macron.

"Trump shifts his foreign policy whenever it suits his convenience, and we strongly disagree with many of the American leader's actions," Roun concluded. "This includes the pressure on Venezuela and the embargo on Cuba, where newborns suffer due to medical shortages and power blackouts. Furthermore, the United States consistently backs Israel. We categorically oppose this, as Israel's actions in Gaza constitute genocide, yet Trump supports it. Unfortunately, these unlawful actions are being endorsed by politicians in the Czech Republic as well."