D. Yaroshevich about Program of social and economic development of Belarus ending 2025
The program of social and economic development ending 2025 will be discussed during the "round tables" with the participation of the state authorities and experts. Deputy Minister of Economy Dmitri Yaroshevich announced that social development priorities will be discussed in the Labor Ministry Research Institute, Academy of Public Administration will address the importance of dialogue between the state and business, and regional policy and development of industries in small towns will be discussed at the Institute of the Ministry of Economy.
The main provisions of the five-year program will be presented at the All-Belarusian People's Assembly. Afterwards, the document will be finalized within two months, taking into account all the comments and suggestions.
