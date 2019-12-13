Ministry of Health data as of December 17

According to the Ministry of Health, 1,834 patients with COVID-19 have been registered in Belarus overnight and 2,024 were discharged from hospitals. A total of 167,731 people with coronavirus were registered in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. 145,397 patients with coronavirus recovered. During the entire period of infection throughout the country, 1,299 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection died. In the past 24 hours, 28,807 tests were carried out. A total of 3,688,179 tests have been carried out in the country.