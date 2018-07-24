Daria Domracheva becomes first Ambassador of 2nd European Games in Minsk

With the introduction of a visa-free regime, the organizers of the European Games will also have new opportunities. Daria Domracheva today became the first ambassador of the Second European Games in Minsk.

Today in the headquarters of the National Olympic Committee the ceremony of presenting the certificate to the 4-time Olympic champion was held. Daria Domracheva said that this mission is very honorable for her.

"It is very pleasant for me that I was honored to be the first ambassador of this tournament, these competitions. I am sure that a large number of our famous people, sportsmen, people of culture will join me."