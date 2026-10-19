Guests are discovering the richness of our culture and national traditions. As a gesture of respect toward Belarusians, our national flags are flying everywhere.

The Heritage Institute in Sharjah is the premier academic institution dedicated to preserving the intangible cultural heritage of the Emirates and the entire Arab world.

Global demand is shifting away from "mass-produced and cheap" goods toward items that are handcrafted, unique, and meaningful. Belarus has plenty to showcase: creations made from wood, clay, straw, birch bark, and beads—along with unique "rushnyks" (ceremonial cloths), paintings, and souvenirs. Many of these techniques are rooted in deep-seated traditions and have earned widespread recognition. It is no coincidence that our straw weaving, "vitynanka" (paper-cutting art), and the traditional weaving craft from Nehlyubka are all included on UNESCO lists.

Natalya Levitskaya, an embroidery artisan, shares:

"Belarus is famous for its embroidery, primarily cross-stitch—seen in the ornaments on clothing or as decorative elements on "rushnyks". I present a more contemporary take on this, as I want to keep our history alive and ensure these elements continue to thrive. People here are genuinely curious; they come up to ask what these pieces are, and many want to take a closer look to confirm that it is, in fact, embroidery."

And, of course, there are Belarusian delicacies! We caught a glimpse of the preparation: the "draniki" (potato pancakes) were made just moments before the guests arrived.

Olga Derenchuk, co-organizer of the event, explains:

"We brought potatoes from Belarus—authentic potatoes straight from a collective farm. These aren't 'restaurant-perfect' "draniki"; they are the real deal. The very name "draniki" comes from the verb "drat’"—meaning to grate. We’ve prepared them in the traditional, authentic way—and they look beautiful." Olga Gavrilyuk, honey sommelier:

"I am delighted to tell the people of the Arab Emirates about our honey, because it is truly remarkable. I am very happy to be here. For centuries, honey has been a staple on the Belarusian table, and for our people, the bee serves as a symbol of both wisdom and industriousness."

An increasing number of Belarusian products are appearing on Emirati shelves. The primary requirement is Halal certification. Dozens of our producers have already gained access to the markets of the UAE and other Gulf states.

Igor Bely, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to the UAE:

"We anticipate that the implementation of the agreement on services will lead to an increase in the trade of services by approximately 50–60%. As for goods, we expect that over the next six years, the weighted average tariff rate for Belarusian products will drop from 4.7% to zero. Some might argue that 4.7% is negligible, but the Emirati market is highly competitive—virtually every company involved in international trade, or looking to sell its goods, is present here. Therefore, even a modest easing of conditions represents a significant opportunity for our companies to enter this market."

The "Khoroshki" dance ensemble has brought folklore to life, turning it into a cherished part of Belarus’s cultural heritage. Through their artistry, they have captivated audiences in 40 countries. Today, this legendary group is sharing its creative spirit with the people of the UAE.

A highlight of the day featured a joint performance by Belarusian and Emirati artists. Both sides found a shared rhythm with ease, all while preserving their own distinct identities—and this synergy extends well beyond the stage.