Deepfakes, Locked Phones and Fake Earnings: The Dark Side of Kids’ AI Use

From 2026, a new elective on the basics of using neural networks has been added to the curriculum for Belarusian schoolchildren. The range of topics in Grade 8 computer science has also been expanded.

In school, during a stressful test, the temptation was always to glance at the neighbor’s desk. The teacher’s answer was simple: “Think with your own head.” Few imagined that a few years later the same phrase would apply not only to natural intelligence but to artificial intelligence as well. We are on friendly terms with technology. But will a good friend deceive you — and teach you bad habits?

On the surface it looks like an ordinary assistant, a harmless new toy. That is how it usually begins. After that, criminals increasingly draw teenagers into criminal schemes that use artificial intelligence. Deepfakes built from children’s photos and voices are used to blackmail parents. Fake apps steal data and turn a phone into a so-called “brick,” after which money is demanded to unlock it. Offers of easy earnings through generative neural networks are also multiplying.

Alexander Sukhodolsky, official representative of the Investigative Committee of Belarus:

“The scheme now also works through correspondence on dating sites, when criminals using fake accounts build a relationship of trust with the victim and then, under various pretexts, ask them to log into iCloud from their device. The pretexts vary: a lost document, a smashed phone, a request for help. If the victim falls for it, the fraudsters gain access to the device, lock it and try to extort money through blackmail.”

Fraudsters do not obtain personal information by accident. The unhappy fact is that people often tell too much about themselves online: a phone number in social-media comments, an open spreadsheet with a home address, or careless use of public Wi-Fi. In 2026, citizen appeals concerning personal-data protection rose by almost a quarter.

Olga Shibko, deputy head of a department at Belarus’s National Personal Data Protection Center:

“The first contact with strangers who later get in touch, use fraudulent manipulation and extract money from children, or demand something from them, often begins on the internet. Extra information about yourself and your friends should not be shared on social networks, because today children constantly see a great deal of content on Instagram and TikTok. We also explain to parents how to set up parental controls and how to limit children’s exposure to unwanted content. We have now also built digital skills and even financial literacy into the personal-data protection agenda, because practice shows that these things are inseparable.”

The important conclusion for governments and schools is that simply introducing technology does not, by itself, improve education. That has already been shown by multi-billion investments in gadgets and internet access, which were often accompanied by falling results in reading and mathematics. AI is useful only when it is embedded in considered teaching — when it does not replace children’s own effort, but strengthens it. Belarus is not trapped in a false choice. It is teaching children to understand artificial intelligence without setting natural intelligence aside.