Defeat Attacks and Provide Air Cover: Air Force and Air Defense Force Exercises Begin in Belarus

Just 10 minutes ago, the field was completely silent, but then military equipment appeared. The S-400 system has deployed its might, its force, and now a battle is beginning somewhere. What are air force and air defense exercises mean? A simulated air battle is underway. That is, somewhere, the military understands that an airborne invasion of our country is beginning.

The S-400 system monitors the airspace and expects aircraft to appear in the sky soon. These could be fighter jets, drones, or other aircraft. What exactly will arrive is unknown.

Thanks to the antenna, we can tell where the military is expecting an attack, how the antenna is deployed, and from that side, we understand that an attack is coming. The goal of the air defense forces is to destroy the enemy in the air, and the goal of the air force is to destroy the air defense system. This kind of battle, this kind of war, is what's called an exercise. Then there will be a debriefing, where they will learn the strengths and weaknesses of the opposing sides.

Yegor Ilchenko, deputy division commander of the 15th Separate Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of the Belarusian Air Force and Air Defense Forces: "Having occupied designated areas, the air defense forces practice ambush operations against simulated enemy aircraft, as well as countering sabotage and reconnaissance groups and countering enemy drones."

After these maneuvers, the anti-aircraft gunners will travel to Ashuluk, Russia, where they will practice similar water-based maneuvers, but with live fire.