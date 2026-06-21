Delegates from 16 Countries Arrived in Brest to Honor Memory of Heroes

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Residents from across Belarus and foreign guests are making their way to the Eternal Flame at the memorial complex Brest Hero Fortress.

Delegates from 16 countries, including CIS countries, as well as friendly republics from Asia, Latin America, and Europe, attended the event, including participants of the second international forum of the Union State, "Great Heritage - Common Future." A delegation from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State also laid flowers at the monument.

During the Nazi occupation of Brest, 40,000 civilians were killed. The city itself and its famous fortress greeted their liberators on July 28, 1944. Troops of the 1st Belorussian Front entered the city. In 1965, the fortress was awarded the honorary title of "Hero Fortress." This is the only fortress in the world to hold such a high status.