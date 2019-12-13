National Unity Day - symbol of unity and commitment to peace

Our national policy in the sphere of national relations is based on the fact that we do not see the Belarusian nation as an ethnic nation. We consider it, first of all, as a co-citizenship. We do not have national minorities, we have the citizens of Belarus. And this is the most important thing. The wisdom of our policy in this regard is enshrined in the Constitution. It stresses the importance of the fact that no one has the right to compel a person to determine and specify his/her nationality. At the same time, it enshrines the right of everyone to retain their nationality.

Lilia Ananich, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus