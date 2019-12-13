3.43 RUB
National Unity Day - symbol of unity and commitment to peace
National Unity Day is a symbol of unity and commitment to peace. At the round table in the House of Representatives they spoke about how not to divide us on the grounds of nationality, religion or social status.
There are more than 200 national and cultural organizations of international, national and local level in Belarus. They are united in 25 national and cultural associations. All of them are guaranteed the right to preserve their cultural traditions. They receive considerable assistance in disseminating literature in their native language. In our country there are Russians, Ukrainians, Poles and representatives of other nationalities, the Orthodox, the Catholics and other religions. So it is important to maintain unity and stability and foster what really unites - love for our homeland.
Our national policy in the sphere of national relations is based on the fact that we do not see the Belarusian nation as an ethnic nation. We consider it, first of all, as a co-citizenship. We do not have national minorities, we have the citizens of Belarus. And this is the most important thing. The wisdom of our policy in this regard is enshrined in the Constitution. It stresses the importance of the fact that no one has the right to compel a person to determine and specify his/her nationality. At the same time, it enshrines the right of everyone to retain their nationality.
Belarusians abroad do not lose their identity either. According to the latest census, over half a million of our fellow citizens live in Russia. And although some of them have been living there for generations, they do not lose their roots and make a great contribution to the development of the Belarusian culture in the neighboring country.
The participants of the meeting noted that it is important to view the National Unity Day through the prism of interethnic peace and accord not only of the Belarusians, but of all the people who live in our country, work for its benefit and contribute to its development.
