Independence Day celebrated in every district of capital

By tradition, Minsk is the center of festivities of Belarusians. The Independence Day is celebrated in every district of the capital without exception. The main sites of celebrations are the Upper Town and the ground at the Sports Palace. One can find here souvenir shops, food courts with national cuisine, and concerts of pop stars.

Another important event in the life of our city took place today. This is the birthday of the streets Revolutionnaya and Komsomolskaya as a pedestrian promenade. The historical buildings here have acquired a completely new look. 

