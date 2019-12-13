3.42 RUB
Valentin Yelizariev turns 73
Today is the birthday of People's Artiste of the USSR Valentin Yelizariev. At the age of 26, he became the youngest chief choreographer of the Soviet Union and the head of the Bolshoi Ballet Company of Belarus. He staged a lot of performances, which elicited applause not only in Minsk but also abroad. Among them there were "The Sleeping Beauty", "Spartacus", "Romeo and Juliet", "The Nutcracker".
In honor of the master's birthday the TV channel Belarus 3 prepared a thematic broadcast. Watch an interview with Valentin Yelizariev and rare archive footage of his rich creative heritage and one of the newest works of the director, the ballet "Creation of the World" by Andrey Petrov on the stage of the Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus.
