Brest deputies monitor drug prices

The deputies carried out the monitoring of drug prices in Brest. There are 50 positions on the list. Antibiotics, antipyretics, cardiovascular groups, and other medicines in high demand are among them. The list was established by the Council of Ministers. According to the Resolution, the rise in prices for each item should not exceed 0,2% per month. In addition to the cost, the very fact of the availability of important drugs is also monitored. Such checks are arranged every week. Both state and private pharmacies are monitored.