3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Brest deputies monitor drug prices
The deputies carried out the monitoring of drug prices in Brest. There are 50 positions on the list. Antibiotics, antipyretics, cardiovascular groups, and other medicines in high demand are among them. The list was established by the Council of Ministers. According to the Resolution, the rise in prices for each item should not exceed 0,2% per month. In addition to the cost, the very fact of the availability of important drugs is also monitored. Such checks are arranged every week. Both state and private pharmacies are monitored.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Patriarch Kirill on his birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Olympic champion Antonina Koshel on her anniversary
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All