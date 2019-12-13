Deputies and senators today close spring session.

Deputies and senators close the spring session today. The agenda includes the first reading of the administrative and procedural executive codes. The developers of the new editions softened liability for 236 offenses. The preventive role of these documents has been strengthened. On behalf of the Head of State, the inter-agency expert commission has been engaged in adjustments for the past six months - these are specialists from the Presidential Administration, parliamentarians, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, lawyers and scientists. Projects were sent for public discussion and many norms were fixed in them thanks to the comments of people.