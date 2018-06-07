Deputies of House of Representatives adopt amendments to law on mass events

Today, deputies of the House of Representatives adopted amendments to the law on mass events. Now these events can be held in certain places based on a notification, no special permission will be required. There will be changes in the work of journalists. In general, the bill is designed to improve the security system in open areas. Public order was discussed today in the House of Representatives, in particular, on Zybitskaya Street. It is planned to install CCTV cameras there. Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Shunevich commented on the situation on one of the busiest streets of the capital.