Donbass children enjoy New Year's party in the legendary military unit 3214

On New Year's Eve the soldiers of the legendary military unit 3214 in Minsk gave a feeling of a holiday to those who need it most of all - the children of Donbass.

The children came to Belarus from the most shelled district of Donetsk - Horlivka, to fulfill their main New Year's wish: to meet 2023 in peace and tranquility. To help children somehow distract and not think about what is happening at home, soldiers of internal troops tried to immerse them in a New Year's fairy tale. But first the commandos gave the guests an excursion around the brigade, told them about their life and service, and organized an exhibition of weapons. Soldiers of the guard of honor company staged a demonstration performance. But the children were especially delighted by the lynx, the living symbols of special troops.