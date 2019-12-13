PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Dialogue platform in Gomel: party building and directon of development of Belarus

Another dialogue platform has started working in Gomel Region. Deputies, experts in the field of jurisprudence and public administration, representatives of political parties, as well as leaders of public organizations and residents of the region with an active civic position gathered at a round table. The main topic of discussion is party building and the direction of development of Belarus as a whole. About 10 people expressed their point of view at the free microphone. They touched upon issues of environmental safety, domestic and foreign policy of Belarus, as well as increasing the role of local government and self-government.

Dialogue platforms will continue their work throughout the country during the week. Experts will discuss the spheres of life and work out a strategy for the further development of the country.

