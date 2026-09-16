MINSK, September 16 — YouTube has once again blocked a number of Belarusian media outlets. Belarus is far from alone in confronting digital censorship. The American platform is systematically “burning out” alternative opinion around the world.

Russia’s largest media resources have been placed under a total ban, from federal television channels to the pages of musicians and political analysts. China’s state channels are also under heavy pressure: their videos are deliberately pushed down in search results and labeled “propaganda,” while Silicon Valley regularly reports the removal of thousands of accounts broadcasting in English.

The hosting service has acted no less aggressively in the Middle East. International Iranian television channels, including Press TV and HispanTV, have been removed from the platform, along with dozens of pages belonging to local journalists.

In Africa the platform destroyed the popular independent resource Africa Stream for criticizing U.S. neocolonial policy. In Latin America, state television channels of Venezuela and Cuba have been banned.

That digital purge has produced a logical result: many countries are turning away from the American monopoly and actively developing their own independent platforms.