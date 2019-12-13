Diplomatic relations between Belarus and China turn 29

All-weather friendship - such a beautiful oriental phrasing stresses the high level of relations between Belarus and China: stability of ties in politics, economy and social sphere. The diplomacy of the two countries is 29 years old. The day before, the heads of state exchanged congratulations on the next anniversary in a telephone conversation. The conversation was very long and, it seems, they discussed absolutely everything. 2020 was the most complicated year. China was the first to face an unknown virus. This fight is still going on. The leader of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping says that it is too early to calm down. That is why countries will continue to help each other in every way possible. By the way, Belarusians will soon be able to be vaccinated against coronavirus with Chinese vaccine. This is also one of the agreements of the Presidents. Surprisingly, in such a difficult year, big joint projects have survived the epidemic. Trade shows good results.



The diplomatic relations between the countries are 29 years old. They have passed the test of their strength, but we still have things to strive for. The benchmark in this difficult time: the historical maximum in trade for 2019 is $4.5 billion. Because of the pandemic, of course, it has shrunk. To counter the infection, China had to shut down production, cut back on food production. In that respect, we have helped tremendously. The supply of our agricultural products increased significantly. A huge market has given the green light to our dairy and meat products.



Another growth point is wood products. Belarusian lumber was sold to China for almost $2.5 million. The expert group is working on simplifying trade procedures and further developing exports for this and next year. At the moment our export includes almost 90 items of agricultural, engineering and chemical products.



Beijing is interested in increasing investment, while Minsk is interested in supplies of potash fertilizers. Alexander Lukashenko and Xi Jinping have also agreed to meet as soon as the pandemic situation is normalized.



The very good relations between the leaders became the most convincing guarantee for businessmen. Chinese capital is present many areas of the Belarusian economy.



In such a difficult year, the biotechnology corporation started its work. More than a dozen enterprises will produce mixed fodder for all kinds of farm animals and fish, feed amino acids and premixes.



Great Stone Industrial Park is already 5 years old. The total volume of declared investments for today is $1,200 m. The infrastructure is being developed: administrative buildings and production pavilions are being built. And most importantly, more than 40% of the residents are already producing goods.



There are a lot of joint projects ahead. The government of the People's Republic of China regularly provides Belarus with gratuitous technical assistance. This money will be used to build the National Football Stadium, a swimming pool and social housing in Minsk. Of course, there are plenty of opportunities in the capital; sports grounds for all tastes and budgets. Belarus is an important point on the map of the "One Belt and One Road" initiative.



2021-2023 will be the years of the regions of Belarus and China. The countries decided to concentrate on strengthening the interregional cooperation.



