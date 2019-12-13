3.43 RUB
Dmitry Kulikov on technology of military coup in Belarus and role of Western intelligence services
The attempt of a coup d'etat and an assasination attempt on Alexander Lukashenko and his family is the most discussed topic among the Belarusian and Russian political analysts. We talked to Dmitry Kulikov, famous Russian expert and publicist, about the technology of the military coup in Belarus, about the role of Western special services and their plans(video).
