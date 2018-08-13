PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Minsk to have at least 6 pedestrian streets

Minsk will not have just one pedestrian street. There will be at least 6 of them. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Architecture and Construction. The idea of the master plan of the capital is 6 mini-towns or large neighborhoods as independent areas with a pedestrian street. As for the center, it will be renovated.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All