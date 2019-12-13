Belarusian defense enterprises planning to upgrade up to 30 T-72 tanks this year

The Belarusian defense enterprises are planning to upgrade up to 20-30 T-72 tanks this year. The new generation has already passed the preliminary tests and the state tests are expected to be completed in April. According to Chairman of the State Military Industrial Complex Dmitry Pantus, it is planned to start upgrading these tanks for the benefit of the army. Moreover, this is an entirely Belarusian version of the modernization, which is carried out exclusively on the competence of our enterprises.

At the same time the share of replacement of imported components for the needs of the domestic defense sector managed to increase almost threefold by almost 44 million dollars. In the context of sanctions pressure, military-technical cooperation between the MAGC and colleagues from Russia is expanding.

The key area for Belarusian defense, missile engineering, is developing. Last year, the upgraded Uragan-M surface-to-air missile launcher was adopted by the Belarusian army. This year defense industry enterprises will focus on domestic needs: according to Dmitry Pantus, the state defense order will increase considerably.