Ancient towns of Belarus at National Library

The Ancient Towns of Belarus exhibition is held at the National Library. More than 150 exhibits are presented at the thematic exhibition dedicated to the Year of Historical Memory. It opens with three maps of our lands in different times. They include a facsimile of the first accurate map of the GDL in the XVII century, the famous Radziwill map. The complicated path of development of our state is evidenced by scientific works and publications, historical essays. Publications of the researchers of towns and monuments of ancient culture add particular value to the exposition. Among them there are collected documents on the history of Vitebsk Region of the XI-XIX centuries.



The publication "Collection of ancient letters and acts of the towns of Minsk Province, Orthodox monasteries and churches" with the ex-libris of the Minsk Mayor of the late 19th century Gutten-Chapsky is valuable as well.



"Древние города Беларуси". Выставка в Национальной библиотеке. Более 150 экспонатов представлено на тематической выставке, посвященной Году исторической памяти. Открывают ее три карты наших земель в разные времена. Среди их факсимиле первой точной карты ВКЛ XVII столетия - знаменитой Радзивилловской. О непростом пути развития нашего государства свидетельствуют научные работы и издания, историчес

