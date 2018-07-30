PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Two monuments to victims of Holocaust open in Bykhov

According to the historians, during the War fascists destroyed in the ghettos and concentration camps more than 4,500 Jews, residents of the district including women, old people and children. The opening of the memorial came the townspeople, representatives of the Union of Jewish Public Associations and Communities, as well as charitable foundations from Great Britain and the USA.

Within the framework of the international project it is planned to install about 400 similar memorials only in Belarus 

