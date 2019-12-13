Y. Shevchenko: No Lukashenko means no Belarus

Honesty and openness in politics are very rare. And it is these qualities that distinguish the Belarusian leader in the political arena, says deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Yevgeny Shevchenko. The politician shared his vision of the info-noise around the landing of the plane Ryanair and double standards with regard to Belarus. And he also told exclusively for Belarus 1 what Ukrainian journalists say about the fugitive opposition. Watch the extended version of the conversation on information propaganda discrediting Belarus in the eyes of Ukrainians and beyond this Sunday, on Main Air.