A touch of Eastern flavor continues the day's main theme. The Uzbekistan Culture Days in Belarus have officially opened. A gala concert at the Palace of the Republic brought together honored and popular masters of art from Uzbekistan. The creative delegation brought an impressive art collection to Minsk. A photo exhibition is already on display in the palace's foyer. The Pobeda Cinema has also diversified its schedule, featuring films with an Eastern theme, including a Cannes Film Festival winner.

Uzbek Culture Minister Ozodbek Nazarbekov noted that, on the instructions of the President of Uzbekistan, cooperation must be at a high and strategic level. He emphasized the importance of public diplomacy.

Marat Markov, Minister of Culture of Belarus:

"I won't hide the fact that I am delighted with the new legislation adopted in Uzbekistan today. They regulate the cultural sphere and promote development, including in a wide range of cultural areas in the republic. Naturally, our most important goal—we already exchanged opinions yesterday—is that we have no competition. This is a unique sphere, the sphere of culture, where we don't compete at all. We have nothing but friendship, nothing but partnership, and nothing but mutual enrichment."

The previous day, the two countries' culture ministers met at a roundtable and agreed to continue developing cooperation in theater, cinema, museums, and libraries. They will also focus on creative industries and cultural education.