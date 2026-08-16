Eco-Tourism Boom: Authentic Belarusian Homesteads Draw Locals and Foreigners

More and more people are trading city hustle for a return to nature — buying empty houses in the countryside. The state actively supports the process. Settlements that only recently risked disappearing from the map of Belarus are now being reborn before our eyes. Authentic houses, nature, and traditions are already drawing guests not only from Belarus but from abroad as well.

Two years ago the Novikov family became owners of a house in the village of Machulishchi, just 15 kilometers from Minsk. The purchase cost them a single base unit. The couple had long dreamed of their own corner in nature; now they are happy the plan became reality.

The search took about three months. By happy chance they found exactly the house they had imagined. Putting the plot in order, however, took considerable time.

Lyubov and Alexey had never lived in a village before. Yet they always dreamed of simple pleasures: walking barefoot on the grass, cooking dinner in a Russian stove, giving their children space to play and ride bicycles.

“It is very important to have your own piece of land outside the city so the children can come here later to rest,” said their daughter Polina Novikova. “And the air here feels completely different. Village work is rest for me. Digging everything over, raking the grass — it is a completely different kind of work, and the mind rests.”

Interior renovation took a year: they removed unnecessary walls, stripped old wallpaper, restored cabinets and window shutters by hand, and, most importantly, put the Russian stoves back in working order. The head of the family’s favorite occupation is cooking traditional Belarusian dishes and gathering the whole family around one table.

Fresh air, a personal vegetable garden, and Belarusian nature right outside the door — all without serious financial outlay. For five years Decree No. 116 has allowed anyone to acquire an empty house in a picturesque location for just one base unit. Today that equals 45 rubles — roughly the cost of a trip to the grocery store.

Buying a village house is straightforward. Simply visit the Unified Register of Empty Houses on the National Cadastral Agency website and choose a future plot anywhere in the country. In 2025 alone more than 1,500 houses were purchased; in the first eight months of 2026 the figure already exceeds 1,000. Interest continues to grow each year.

“In Minsk Region, as of August 2026, 220 empty houses have already been sold; in Grodno Region — 270,” said Evgeny Baturevich, consultant at the State Property Committee’s land relations department. “To see how many houses are ready for sale I recommend opening our public cadastral map. A special thematic layer has been created that shows the scale and exact locations of these houses.”

Some buy houses to live in them; others use them to build a business. That is how “izbing” — a form of eco-tourism in which guests stay in authentic houses equipped with modern hotel comforts — began gaining popularity in Belarus.

One such estate in Volozhin District offers seven bedrooms, two stoves, a barbecue, a hot tub, a bathhouse, and a spacious gazebo. Everything needed for comfortable rest is present. The authentic homestead has been welcoming visitors for eleven years.

Owner Evgeny Krasnovsky bought the pre-war house back in 2014. His dream was to create a Belarusian corner where tourists could immerse themselves in local culture.

“Authenticity attracts the tourist more because it is the distinctive feature that makes the estate interesting to visit,” Krasnovsky explained. “Belarusian culture is interesting both to citizens of the Republic of Belarus and to foreign tourists. Everything you can see and even touch in the house — everything that lets you feel Belarusian originality — has been collected over the years by us and by our parents.”

Bread baked in the stove with your own hands, homemade butter, a protective doll — here these skills are taught to everyone from young to old. It is not mere entertainment but full immersion in Belarusian traditions.

Izbing most often draws foreign guests. The Shank family from Germany decided to experience traditional Belarusian life. It is their first visit to the country, and they specifically sought a place that could convey the full flavor of the land. Together with their three children the couple enjoys the local landscapes and cooks on the barbecue.

Fields, meadows, forests, rivers, and lakes combined with the authentic atmosphere of village houses and the hospitality of the owners offer a genuine escape from city bustle. Once you have been here, you inevitably want your own quiet corner. In our country all the conditions for that have been created. All that remains is the dream — and it is now closer than it seems.