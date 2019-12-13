Experts on amendments to laws on protection of sovereignty and constitutional order

Amendments to the laws on protection of sovereignty and constitutional order, which came into force on July 15, will allow regulating flexibly the activity of state bodies and other structures in conditions of state of emergency and martial law. Today, no one is talking about the introduction of a special legal regime, but the state must be prepared for a non-standard development of the situation. The norm was developed taking into account the experience of reacting to the disturbances in Belarus. When changing the documents, the lawmakers also relied on foreign legislation.