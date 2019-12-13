3.42 RUB
Exposition 18+ at National Center for Contemporary Arts
"Lines of Love" from Schiele, Picasso and Matisse. Creativity marked 18+ is in the exhibition halls of the National Center for Contemporary Arts presenting original lithographs of the authors of the most explicit paintings of the 20th century. The exhibition was formed from private European collections, each work of art has the status of an auction item. Along with the world-renowned masters, one can evaluate the perspectives of the Belarusian school, the works of 70 authors and their experiments in sculpture, watercolors, painting and graphics.
The Lines of Love project is accompanied by open lectures, master classes and creative meetings with contemporary Belarusian artists.
