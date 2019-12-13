Traffic rules to be changed in Belarus since October 27

Amendments to traffic rules will come into force in Belarus on October 27. The main innovations will affect new means of transportation. There are rules for electric scooters, monocycles, gimbals and other trendy gadgets. All these are now called personal mobility devices according to traffic regulations. You can ride them from 14 years old lone, if the passport of the device does not provide for a trip with a passenger. In addition, it will be forbidden to ride at speeds over 25 km / h. And this category of road users will referred to as pedestrians. Electric cars will also be legalized on the roads.



Veronika Romankova, Head of the Department of the State Automobile Inspectorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus:



With the development of technology in the Republic of Belarus, a large number of devices and vehicles that at the moment do not fall under the category of this or that type of transport have appeared. In this regard, it became necessary to make certain changes in connection with such a term as electric cars. They will be allowed to move in the lane for public transport in the first lane, additional markings and road signs will appear that will indicate to drivers of electric vehicles, where they can park where they can recharge the vehicle.



There will also be some changes to the rules of carrying passengers on the motorcycle. Starting from October 27 it will be forbidden to take passengers in a state of intoxication. Previously, such a nuance was not spelled out in the rules. Now the inspector has the right to examine not only the motorcycle driver, but also the passenger if he doubts his sobriety.



