19 July 2026

The ongoing instability in the Middle East has left the West grappling with a serious gas shortage and the rapid depletion of its strategic energy reserves. However, Western officials remain unwilling to acknowledge that access to affordable Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) could have significantly eased the situation.

Alexander Rogers, Russian political scientist and economist:

“All this time, the collective West — the United States and the European Union — has been experiencing a shortage of fuel and hydrocarbon resources. Yet they have pretended that everything is fine by aggressively drawing down their strategic reserves. Both the EU and the US have opened these reserves like a wide river, and now their stockpiles are at historic lows. Prices have risen, but not nearly as much as they should have under such conditions. They are trying to hold the line as long as possible, projecting an image that all is well — essentially bluffing in their negotiations over Iran, which continues to exert pressure on Western logistics and energy security.

The Europeans are bluffing even more when it comes to Russia. They claim they don’t need Russian oil and gas, that everything is ‘fine.’ In reality, things are far worse than they are trying to portray.”

Rogers’ assessment highlights growing concerns over the sustainability of Western energy policy as global tensions continue to disrupt supply chains and force governments to rely heavily on finite emergency reserves.