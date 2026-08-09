On July 20 in Minsk, the National Assembly of Belarus and the Arab Parliament signed a memorandum of understanding. The speaker of the Arab Parliament, Mohammed Ahmed Al-Yamahi, called it something more than paperwork: “a bridge between Belarus and the Arab world.”

Analysts watching the visit of a high-level League of Arab States delegation saw an even bigger picture. They described the document as a strategic move by Belarus toward the global South. High-level agreements and unusually warm dialogue with Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Algeria and others are, in the Arab world, a signal. The attention Belarus is receiving is the direct result of its deliberate push into the Middle East and Africa.

Anatoly Boyashov of the Belarusian Institute of Strategic Studies put it plainly: “This region is changing fast. There is real demand for Belarusian exports. The Arab world itself is turning toward Africa, and that opens further opportunities for Minsk. Arab countries are auditing their foreign-policy partnerships because of the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran. They are looking to diversify. For Belarus, this is a convenient moment to activate ties and develop the potential already created.”

Russian Orientalist and political scientist Alexander Kargin was more blunt. “The East and Africa are the new Klondike. It is not only about oil or minerals—it is about people. The Middle East and Africa are the regions where comprehensive development is still possible: migration, trade, even political systems. These are enormous markets, unlike the European service economy that is slowly deflating.”

Kargin noted one more detail that Western capitals prefer not to discuss. On the ground in the Gulf, the standard of living and quality of service in places like the UAE and Saudi Arabia have long surpassed Europe. The first to stake a claim in that rising East will win.

Alexander Lukashenko has already said as much: Belarus and the Middle East can build an entirely different level of relations. The memorandum signed in Minsk suggests he intends to do exactly that.