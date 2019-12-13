Europe dictates path to suicide for Ukraine - Orthodox priest

Even despite the risk of spoiling relations with millions of Ukrainians who are parishioners, the Ukrainian authorities continue to fiercely persecute the Orthodox Church. At the same time well aware that such bans on faith or language are a sure step towards splitting society and igniting internal conflicts. We are witnessing a direct violation of human rights, a violation of the freedoms of citizens. Why the Ukrainian authorities are so fiercely persecuting the UOC, why Europe is silent and gives such a sluggish reaction to the blatant violation and restriction of freedoms, said Archimandrite Savva, a resident of St. Nicholas Monastery in Gomel.

“Because Europe is steeped in hypocrisy, it has abandoned Christian truth. Those leftist philosophers, who proclaimed the abolition of truth, these people, in general, have created new values of Europe,” - Father Savva is sure.