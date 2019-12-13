3.41 RUB
Europe dictates path to suicide for Ukraine - Orthodox priest
Even despite the risk of spoiling relations with millions of Ukrainians who are parishioners, the Ukrainian authorities continue to fiercely persecute the Orthodox Church. At the same time well aware that such bans on faith or language are a sure step towards splitting society and igniting internal conflicts. We are witnessing a direct violation of human rights, a violation of the freedoms of citizens. Why the Ukrainian authorities are so fiercely persecuting the UOC, why Europe is silent and gives such a sluggish reaction to the blatant violation and restriction of freedoms, said Archimandrite Savva, a resident of St. Nicholas Monastery in Gomel.
“Because Europe is steeped in hypocrisy, it has abandoned Christian truth. Those leftist philosophers, who proclaimed the abolition of truth, these people, in general, have created new values of Europe,” - Father Savva is sure.
There is simply an aggressive war on freedom of speech, including freedom of religion. “Suicidal Satanism, by and large, which, again, is not realized by the new creators of Europe. Perhaps those who are pulling these strings somewhere backstage, they realize who they are talking about. But this is simply a path to suicide. And that's what we are witnessing now - this is the extermination of all living things, first of all people,” - this opinion was expressed by the Orthodox priest.
