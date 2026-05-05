Executioner from Mir: Interview with Judge in Serafimovich Case

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The new episode of the major First Information Channel project on the genocide of Belarusians examines the case of Semyon Serafimovich, who commanded police in Mir during the war and later a punitive detachment in Baranovichi. Cruel and unscrupulous, he killed his fellow citizens, destroyed villages, "purged" Jews, and fought partisans.

Under his leadership, the extermination of the Jewish population and punitive operations against civilians were carried out. More than 4,000 people died. An attempt was made to try Serafimovich for war crimes in the 1990s in the UK, where he was known as a carpenter living in a London suburb. However, a verdict was never issued.

Decades later, despite the death of the accused, the Supreme Court of Belarus has settled this case. Evidence of the atrocities committed by the executioner from Mir on his native land during the German occupation fills 30 volumes of the criminal case.

The examination of criminal cases concerning the genocide of the Belarusian people is unprecedented in the global procedural system. Archival materials are examined, living witnesses are questioned, facts are compared, and evidence is assessed to reach a fair verdict.

7 unique trials and 7 exclusive interviews. Episode 3 will air on May 6th at 7:30 PM on Channel One.