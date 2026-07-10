Expert confident - money and weapons supplies to Ukraine will not cease

For the West, stopping arms supplies to Ukraine would be tantamount to losing the standoff with Russia. This is why, experts believe, funding will not only continue but also increase.

Hayk Ayvazyan, Head of Luys Information and Analytical Center (Armenia): "The Ukrainian front is the main front; everything is decided there. The fate of the unipolar world, which Russia has challenged today, is being decided there. Therefore, I don't think anyone will reduce arms supplies and funding to Ukraine. On the contrary, they will increase them. It's just that all this will be shifted onto the shoulders of the Europeans. That is, Europe will be the main supplier of weapons and funding, but 90% of these will be American weapons. Donald Trump himself said that if you increase spending to 5%, we will increase the supply of American weapons to Europe. And thus, those same weapons will be sent to Ukraine."