Expert Dosaliev: No single country is capable of tackling terrorism alone

A counter-terrorism forum involving CIS and SCO countries is taking place in Minsk. The need to coordinate efforts across the Eurasian region has been dictated by the times.

Nurlan Dosaliev, a veteran of the security services (Kyrgyzstan), noted that in today's fight against terrorism, it is important to recognize that the Central Asian region does not stand alone; terrorist threats extend across the entire Eurasian space. Moreover, he stated, these threats also affect the geographic region covered by the SCO.

"This is the first time these geographic zones have converged at a forum in Minsk. That is the most interesting and significant aspect," the security veteran emphasized.

He also stated that coordinating efforts to combat terrorism and extremism is essential for aligning strategies, as no single country can tackle this evil on its own; success requires close coordination among security agencies and law enforcement bodies.