$18 billion for the fact that Meta for years trained children and adults to stick to the screen of a monitor or smartphone is not so very much. And this is not a court verdict. This is a pretrial agreement in order to stop a court process. That is, in California after only a week of hearings Zuckerberg and company decided simply to throw a sack of money at those who went to court.

And yet the attorneys general demanded from Meta an astronomical compensation — up to $1 trillion 400 billion. In the end Zuckerberg’s corporation did not acknowledge guilt. It agreed to conduct certain changes and shut mouths with money.

Mikhail Kanavtsev, vice-rector of the Senezh workshop of management, head of the workshop of new media (Russia):

“The question today is a large one, which is among other things to our medical community, to our (let us think a little about ourselves as well) psychological community: how much in general are children permitted to be present in social networks? How harmful is the algorithm noted there, of scrolling the feed. How harmful is it? And it is harmfully catastrophic, because scrolling the feed, in essence, leads to clip thinking. And clip thinking is, in essence, a disjointed cluster. That is, a person is not capable of understanding complex material, of mastering an educational program. We receive an entire generation of rather not integrally brought-up children, let us say. And this is already a very large threat. It is impossible to count it in money.”