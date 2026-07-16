Another blackout in Cuba should have shaken society, but the island's residents understand who is behind all the problems and the real cause of the energy collapse.

Egor Lidovskoy, Director General of the Hugo Chávez Latin American Center (Russia):

"Of course, this situation is causing enormous tension in all layers of Cuban society. But Cubans understand that this situation is not the government's fault, but the pressure from the empire, which is doing everything they can to return Cuba to a colonial state. The US is making great efforts to provoke protest sentiments in Cuba."

According to the expert, the US hasn't found any supporters within the Island of Freedom, so it has tried to infiltrate so-called Cuban exiles, who are actually radical groups whose goal is to provoke protests on the island. "However, the situation is currently under control, despite the very difficult economic and energy situation," Egor Lidovskoy concluded.