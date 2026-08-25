Expert Manoylo Explains Why Belarusian Capital Convenient for Humanitarian Exchanges

On August 24, on the instructions of the President of Belarus, a mechanism was activated to repatriate 10 Ukrainian and 10 Russian citizens. Experts discuss the political impact of the humanitarian mission.

"Yesterday's exchange strengthens Minsk's status as a neutral platform and makes the Belarusian capital a crucial intermediary in the exchange of prisoners of war, as well as citizens detained and forcibly held in Ukraine. Working through Minsk is much more convenient, and in this regard, neither side fears that any inconsistencies, incidents, or initial agreements being changed at the last minute will arise when organizing such exchanges through Minsk. When Minsk is involved, this is impossible because there is an intermediary with whom all parties involved in the exchange agree on the terms and conditions of the exchange. Therefore, Minsk has a tremendous future, prospects, and significance in terms of developing this type of exchange," Andrey Manoylo, political scientist and Professor of Lomonosov Moscow State University, Russia (MSU) has noted.