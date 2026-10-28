The Ukrainian issue is increasingly tiring Europeans. Unconditional support for Ukraine is no longer a unifying factor for Europe.

"If Europe truly supported the agenda promoted by Kaja Kallas and Ursula von der Leyen so actively, we probably wouldn't be seeing the current situation in France. We also wouldn't see Péter Magyar, who initially advocated a pro-European agenda and criticized Orbán for his 'anti-Ukrainianism,' continuing the same policy in Hungary today. The internal disagreements between Magyar and Orbán are a separate issue, a purely Hungarian matter. Meanwhile, Hungary's foreign policy hasn't changed overall—that's a fact," said Farhad Ibrahimov, a political scientist and lecturer at the RUDN University Faculty of Economics. "Everyone is fed up with Ukraine, even in Poland. Poland is simply trying to save face and positioning itself as a modern-day Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth. However, even there, there are demonstrations against the policies that European countries are pursuing in support of Zelenskyy."