Mass protests in Europe are driven by the authorities' reluctance to take the interests of their own citizens into account, experts note.

According to Konstantin Shadrov, an associate professor at the Dubna State University in Russia, protests in France, Spain, and other countries are erupting because people are seeking solutions and expect those in power to represent and defend their interests. "In reality, however, the authorities there are deeply detached from the people; for decades—if not centuries—they have developed in isolation from the grassroots of society," the expert stated.

"It was easy enough to 'play at democracy' when the overall economic pie was growing for a long time, and the lower strata of society were also receiving a fair share. But now that the pie is shrinking, this detachment has become starkly apparent," he observed.

As an example, Konstantin Shadrov pointed to the housing crisis in Spain, describing it as a breakdown of the established social welfare model. In the past, people could live in rented accommodation for decades, afford the rent, and feel secure about the future. Today, however, those who have lived in the same place for decades find themselves unable to keep up with rent payments.

"This serves as a crucial indicator that the hope of continuing to live as things were in the past is no longer realistic," Konstantin Shadrov emphasized.