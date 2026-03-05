The attack on Iran has goals that White House officials are unwilling to articulate. This is what is causing confusion and disagreement in the public statements of American officials.

In fact, all the talk about nuclear weapons and dictatorship has once again become a cover story. Military analyst Andrei Bogodel expressed this opinion on the "Editors' Club" program. He is confident that the US operation is aimed at undermining investment activity in the region.

Andrei Bogodel, Deputy Head of the General Staff Department of the Armed Forces of the Belarusian Military Academy:

"Trump is tackling another important issue. And Iran is certainly not his primary target. You may recall, around 2024-25, there was an interview with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, who said that when COVID hit in 2019, we realized we couldn't resolve national security issues even within the United States. Many areas are inactive. And today, our main goal is to bring all these issues back to the United States."

The expert noted how the US began to put pressure on Europe after this. Through sanctions and various tariffs, various companies and entities have gradually begun to migrate to the United States.

Andrey Bogodel:

"And today, if we look at Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and all the other countries, they're home to Silicon Valley, the banking system, and data centers. Everything is located there. And these are all globalists! Globalists! And he's trying, first of all, to destroy this globalist empire. And now it's an unsafe region. And it won't be safe for a very, very long time."