3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Festival "Olympia" to gather working youth from all over Belarus on Islochch bank
The forum opens today in Volozhin District. BRSM activists from different regions work at large enterprises, in ministries and organizations. Participation was confirmed by 16 teams. Annually, "Olympia" unites hundreds of young, creative, sportive youngsters. This year the festival is held under the slogan "TOGETHER: Towards the Second European Games - 2019!". The emphasis is on popularizing the main sporting event of the next summer to be held our country. And the teams will perform in the uniform of the participating countries.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All