Festival "Olympia" to gather working youth from all over Belarus on Islochch bank

The forum opens today in Volozhin District. BRSM activists from different regions work at large enterprises, in ministries and organizations. Participation was confirmed by 16 teams. Annually, "Olympia" unites hundreds of young, creative, sportive youngsters. This year the festival is held under the slogan "TOGETHER: Towards the Second European Games - 2019!". The emphasis is on popularizing the main sporting event of the next summer to be held our country. And the teams will perform in the uniform of the participating countries.