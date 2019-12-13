PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Festival in Alexandria becomes true cultural brand of Belarus

In a decade and a half the festival has become a true cultural brand of Belarus. Today there are kilometer-long shopping rows and food courts with treats, presentation of favorite brands, a lot of sports and songs. And also the festival coincided with Kupalie holiday. Like our ancestors, we will burn bonfires, float wreaths on the water, and look for the mysterious "fern flower".

