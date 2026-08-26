Belarus has been and remains a humanitarian platform. This is evidenced by the recent prisoners exchange between Russia and Ukraine, facilitated by Minsk. Experts also note our country's special contribution to organizing the humanitarian mission.

According to Vladimir Oleynik, a member of the "Other Ukraine" movement, and a former member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Belarus played a major role in restoring peace in Ukraine. The Minsk negotiating platforms, recognized by the leaders of Europe and Russia, were quite productive, but the sincerity of Belarus's efforts at the time was not adequately appreciated by Western politicians. "We must remember that in 2022, the negotiations began in Belarus and were later moved to Istanbul," Oleynik noted. "Belarus continues to play a significant role and remains a humanitarian platform, for example, for prisoner exchanges (the latest was 10 for 10) or the transfer of bodies of the dead, which is very important because mothers and relatives want to say goodbye and bury the body."

"But, unfortunately, the Ukrainian government is not seeking to end this conflict," the former Verkhovna Rada deputy expressed his point of view.