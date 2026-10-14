From Constantinople to Belarus: The Timeless Feast of the Intercession

On 14 October, Orthodox Christians mark a great and deeply beloved popular feast — the Intercession of the Most Holy Theotokos.

According to ancient Christian tradition, churches everywhere recall the events of the year 910, when enemies besieged the Blachernae Church in Constantinople and the people prayed to the Most Holy Virgin Mary for deliverance.

The Mother of God heard their prayers and spread her protecting omophorion over them. The enemies retreated, and the event became a lasting symbol of spiritual protection and unity for many centuries.

On Belarusian lands the Feast of the Intercession of the Most Holy Theotokos has been observed since the 12th century. In folk tradition the holiday symbolizes the meeting of autumn and winter.