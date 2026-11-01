A large-scale humanitarian mission to evacuate residents of Oleshky has been successfully completed. The journey took more than 24 hours. In the morning the planes landed at Gomel airport. Belarus welcomed the evacuated residents of Oleshky with genuine human warmth and the utmost care. At this difficult moment in their lives, Belarusian soil became a reliable haven where each person found not merely a safe roof over their head, but real emotional solace.

A short stop in Belarus for women, children, pensioners and people with limited mobility proved to be a breath of fresh air. As the evacuees themselves admitted, they had gone from hell to heaven. On the instructions of the head of state, medical personnel were promptly mobilised, hospital beds prepared, and a 21st initiative group formed to provide assistance on the ground.

In Gomel people received all necessary medical help. Volunteers and a large team of specialists of various profiles did everything possible to surround the arrivals with sincere attention, warm their hearts with care, and restore the long-awaited sense of peace, stability and home comfort. They were given warm clothing, fed well, and provided with food packages for the onward journey.

The humanitarian mission had been in preparation since May. (Moscow and Kyiv negotiated it with the assistance and full support of US First Lady Melania Trump.) American journalists, incidentally, admitted today that they were struck by the reception in Belarus.

The trust-based relations built between Belarus and Ukraine played a key role in implementing the humanitarian operation. As the Ombudsman of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada emphasised, everything possible was done for the people.

The planes carrying the evacuated residents from the city of Oleshky in Kherson Oblast landed at Gomel airport. One aircraft carried people with limited mobility and those requiring medical assistance. Ambulances were waiting, and the necessary medical aid began immediately. A second plane brought families with children, and a third carried those who could not leave their pets behind. More than 60 dogs arrived on board together with their owners.

The journey was difficult. People were exhausted. They had travelled from Oleshky for almost a full day without stops. They looked slightly disoriented. On Belarusian soil there were many people ready to help. At first the arrivals even refused interviews. Yet after only half an hour, the first glimmers of smiles appeared on their faces.

Volunteers of the Red Cross escorted one elderly woman to an ambulance. Every person received individual attention. Doctors did not know the medical histories of the arrivals, so they first had to gather all necessary information before providing qualified care.

A man showed an injury he had received from a drone. “In the morning I was walking home from the market — and this is the result,” he said.

Lyubov Tikhonovna is 76 years old. She lived alone in Oleshky without any outside help. “It was frightening. Houses are constantly being hit and burning, people are constantly dying,” she described the situation.

About one hundred citizens required medical assistance to varying degrees, and it was provided. Twenty-one ambulance crews were involved, including a resuscitation vehicle. Forty-five medical workers took part in the mission directly at the airport.

Sergei Bely, head of the Main Healthcare Department of the Gomel Regional Executive Committee:

“The teams were additionally reinforced with trauma surgeons, surgeons and paediatricians to provide medical care to children.”

In addition, 15 hospital beds were prepared at Gomel’s Third City Clinical Hospital in case inpatient treatment was needed. They were not required.

Irina Kostevich, Chair of the Standing Commission of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:

“For a number of years, on the instructions of the head of state, a humanitarian corridor has been open. This mission was discussed more than once in Novaya Guta. It worked. We see the eyes and faces of people who are returning to their homeland with words of gratitude. In my view, this humanitarian step is not politics — it is humanity.”

“We thank the Republic of Belarus for the high-level organisation. The planes arrived. We see how quickly the transport of people and the provision of medical assistance were arranged,” noted the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada’s Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets.

A tent camp was also set up on site — six heated modules of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the regional organisation of the Belarusian Red Cross. They provided food, medical services and the work of psychological support specialists. Local authorities created all the necessary conditions so that the evacuees from Oleshky could feel completely safe on Belarusian soil.

Ivan Krupko, Chairman of the Gomel Regional Executive Committee:

“Belarus and the Gomel region are always ready to extend a helping hand to people in distress. We have demonstrated this more than once.”

Some people, after receiving food, began to pray — at home they had been forced to survive by making soup from weeds.

Back at Anapa airport, one of the women evacuated from Oleshky said she loves Belarus very much and had long wanted to try Belarusian fried potatoes. At Gomel airport she was treated to exactly those fried potatoes.

“My God, I dreamed of this!” the woman said, unable to hide her emotions. She explained that the last time she had eaten potatoes was several months ago.

Dishes made from Belarusian potatoes were also appreciated by our American colleagues.

Guests from across the ocean admitted that they very much liked Belarusian potato pancakes. “Draniki with sour cream is literally the best thing we have tried in a long time. I’m disappointed that we don’t make them at home,” said John Chey, a cameraman for the American channel Newsmax.

“I was amazed at how warmly we were received at the airport. Everything was clear, systematic and well organised. You could feel it at every stage. I am impressed,” John Chey added.

Alex Salvi, journalist for the American channel Newsmax:

“We would like to say a huge thank you to the Administration of President Lukashenko. Lately we have been working very closely and we know that we are doing truly important work. We have made very good progress.”

The strength of Belarusian soil lies in the small things. The story of little Vanyusha warmed many hearts. He had left his toy bear in Oleshky, and in Belarus he pressed a new plush toy to his chest.

On the way to the border the evacuated residents of Oleshky looked attentively at the views outside the windows and compared.

“You actually have civilisation here in Belarus,” one man said.

“We have grown unaccustomed to this. You leave that blackness and enter the light. Light! And we almost never saw it. I take photos and cry because we don’t have this — everything is black with us,” a woman said emotionally.

“After five years it simply feels unusual when something is being built, when everything around is being destroyed. That’s the point,” another man added.

Novaya Guta — the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, the meeting place of the two sides. Here every resident of Oleshky is literally handed over to their colleagues by Belarusian medics and volunteers.

An elderly man standing by an ambulance smiles joyfully and says he always feels fine in Belarus. “I had never been to Belarus, but I knew and I know your President. May God grant him health. Cleanliness and order. We arrived, he fed us, gave us something to drink — a man who understands. Such a person is hard to find. One cannot lose such a person. Politics is politics, but justice is needed in all countries of the world,” he said with conviction.

“We were received well everywhere and seen off well. They gave us everything to eat, packages. Thank you to everyone,” a woman thanked the organisers.

At the end the ambulances began to leave, followed by the buses. One can say that the humanitarian mission in Oleshky — as everyone calls it — has been completed. It was completed today on the territory of Belarus, but for Ukraine it continues, as the Ombudsman of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada noted. For the evacuees it will end only when each of them reaches his or her own home.

Minsk, Moscow, Kyiv and Washington worked together. And this example proves that only by acting jointly can such results be achieved.