While Washington has no clarity on the final goals of the operation in the Middle East, the region will remain a zone of chaos.

The United States currently does not have a clear understanding of what exactly they want to achieve in the Middle East and what they consider a victory, said Timur Shafir, Secretary of the Union of Journalists of Russia. Due to the lack of a clear goal and consensus, the United States continues to consciously maintain chaos in the region.

“What are they trying to do now? They have already hooked Europe on their LNG and oil needle. They have almost strangled it in their embrace. But the United States needs to remove the Middle East from this game as much as possible. And how to do that? By constantly pouring gasoline on the fire,” Timur Shafir believes.