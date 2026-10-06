Belarus is strengthening its system for countering terrorism. The professionalism of its special units is confirmed by their participation in international exercises.

Independent military analyst Alexander Alesin noted that from the earliest days of independence, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko paid close attention to the fight against terrorist activity. Since then, Belarusian units have developed, received training and equipment, and mastered the tactics and skills of counter-terrorist work.

Those qualities have won recognition among Belarus’s allies in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the Commonwealth of Independent States. Belarusian special units have repeatedly taken part in joint exercises devoted to combating terrorist threats. “And there our counter-terrorism units occupied very high places — and at times were the best,” the analyst said.

He also stressed that Belarusian counter-terrorism units are among the best in the world, and that this is officially recognized by all specialists in the field.