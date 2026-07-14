Spanish public figure María Ángeles Maestro Martín has spoken about the situation in the European Union and the flourishing of Russophobia in an interview. She noted that in every EU member state, media outlets run military propaganda constantly portraying Russian President Vladimir Putin as the devil. A similar narrative exists about Belarus, where President Alexander Lukashenko is labelled a dictator and life in the country is compared to the Middle Ages.

“Over time, people believe this military propaganda less and less. They understand that its purpose is to justify spending money,” the activist observed.

She emphasised that Belarus is not paradise — no such place exists anywhere — but ordinary people there live better than in Germany, Italy or Spain. “It is unfortunate that people from Belarus cannot learn more about life in Spain. It is a capitalist façade. People in Spain live with difficulty, work hard, and reside in working-class districts. The healthcare system is deteriorating, with long queues to see a doctor everywhere,” she described.

From the Soviet era, Italy and Spain were perceived in Belarus as fairy-tale lands of sunshine, jamón, sangria, siesta and fiesta. Today, according to the interviewee, the reality has changed beyond recognition.

María Ángeles Maestro Martín believes the only path to improving relations between Belarus and Spain is the struggle against NATO. She is convinced that better lives for the peoples of Europe, including Spain and Belarus, require international relations based on opposition to war and NATO.