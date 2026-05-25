From smart cities to digital sovereignty: vibrant innovations at the TIBO-2026 exhibition

Artificial intelligence – the driver of technological development – is the main theme of the 31st international TIBO forum. The event, which brings together several exhibitions, is taking place at the Minsk Arena speed skating stadium.

70 companies from Belarus and Russia presented their developments. Belarusian students are also showcasing promising startups, such as an app for learning how to use a neural network or a service for monitoring personal finances, including analytics and budget-saving tips. Technologies that seemed like science fiction just yesterday are now reality. Here, you can test smart city ecosystems, try on VR headsets, and shake hands with a robot.

Yuri Anufriev, Head of Department at an IT company:

"Robotization is the new normal; robots help in production and warehouse operations."

The presentation brings together experts from various fields. They discuss how high technology benefits education, business development, manufacturing, the agro-industrial complex, transportation, and logistics.

Dmitry Kovalenok, CEO of Beltamozhservice: